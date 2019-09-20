Why cry over failed lunar landing, moon has made inroads into city: RJ Maliskha

Mumbai: Radio Jockey Mallishka has cold comfort to offer those Mumbaikars who are sad about how close India came to landing on the moon. So what if India didn’t reach the moon, the moon has made inroads to Mumbai, she says.

Her latest, trending video on the internet is once again dedicated to the potholes found on most of the roads in the city. Her previous two songs have also been on this subject.

She has compiled a few Hindi and Marathi songs dedicated to ‘chaand’ (moon) and sung it dressed up like a married woman observing karwa chauth.

Every song is interspersed with a shout-out to Mumbai and the medley includes Dekho chaand aaya, Tum aaye toh aaya mujhe yaad gali mein aaj chaand nikla, ‘Aadha hai chandrama raat aadhi, Chanda re, chanda re kabhi toh zameen pe aa and the evergreen Mere saamnewaali khidki mein, Woh chaand khila... and Dongrache arun ek bai chaand ugavla.

The internet sensation had earlier shaken up social media with her videos, Mumbai tula BMC var bharosa naahi kai and Geli Mumbai Khaddyat.

Before monsoon, the then civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta, accompanied by Mallishka, had done the rounds of the city’s roads and bragged about the BMC’s monsoon readiness.

As it happens every monsoon, this readiness was proven to be a farce after the first heavy downpour, causing Mallishka to compile yet another song.

Meanwhile, the standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav has said Mallishka knows little about Mumbai. “Earlier, the civic commissioner had shown her our monsoon preparedness.

Despite this, just to ridicule the BMC such songs are being made by her. The corporation is working hard to solve problems. They have been receiving several pothole complaints on Twitter and on our official website and immediate action has been taken,” said Jadhav.

On Wednesday, a television news channel had invited a Marathi actor, Pushkhar Shrotri, to join its crew for a show which depicted various activities one could accomplished while traversing a bunch of potholes.

Shrotri instructed how to whip up a lassi in three steps: ‘First, take 500gm of dahi, add 200gm sugar and pour this mixture into a bottle. Just leave it in any vehicle.

Take a 3-km-long drive in this vehicle on any of Mumbai’s roads and the lassi is ready to go. In the same way, one can make ginger-garlic paste and coarse crushed peanuts.’