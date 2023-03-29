 Who is Girish Bapat? BJP MP passes away in Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWho is Girish Bapat? BJP MP passes away in Pune

Who is Girish Bapat? BJP MP passes away in Pune

In the 2019 Indian general election, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Who was Girish Bapat? BJP MP who passed away in Pune | File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Girish Bapat passed away on March 29. Bapat, who had been keeping unwell was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune and had been under treatment for several days.

In the 2019 Indian general election, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Education and political career

He earned his bachelor's degree in commerce from B.M.C.C. College of Commerce in Pune, Maharashtra. His political career began in 1980, when he was appointed Secretary of the Pune City BJP.

Bapat began his political career with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. He was first elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation in a by-election in 1983 and won three subsequent terms.

Previously, he served as Cabinet Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Maharashtra government.

Since 1995, he has been elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Kasba Peth Constituency in five consecutive elections.

In 1986-87, he was appointed Chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee. In 1995, he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time.

He was appointed Director of Krishna Valley Development Corporation in 1997.

Read Also
BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away at 72; breathed his last in Pune hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Girish Bapat? BJP MP passes away in Pune

Who is Girish Bapat? BJP MP passes away in Pune

Mumbai: TISS asks queer student president to leave event over 'inappropriate' outfit

Mumbai: TISS asks queer student president to leave event over 'inappropriate' outfit

Disrespect of national anthem complaint: Bombay HC refuses to grant relief to West Bengal CM Mamata...

Disrespect of national anthem complaint: Bombay HC refuses to grant relief to West Bengal CM Mamata...

Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, BMC to set up 60 automatic weather stations

Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, BMC to set up 60 automatic weather stations

Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds several programmes on World Tuberculosis Day

Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds several programmes on World Tuberculosis Day