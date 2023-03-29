Who is Girish Bapat? BJP MP passes away in Pune

Who was Girish Bapat? BJP MP who passed away in Pune | File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Girish Bapat passed away on March 29. Bapat, who had been keeping unwell was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune and had been under treatment for several days.

In the 2019 Indian general election, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Education and political career

He earned his bachelor's degree in commerce from B.M.C.C. College of Commerce in Pune, Maharashtra. His political career began in 1980, when he was appointed Secretary of the Pune City BJP.

Bapat began his political career with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. He was first elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation in a by-election in 1983 and won three subsequent terms.

Previously, he served as Cabinet Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Maharashtra government.

Since 1995, he has been elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Kasba Peth Constituency in five consecutive elections.

In 1986-87, he was appointed Chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee. In 1995, he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time.

He was appointed Director of Krishna Valley Development Corporation in 1997.

