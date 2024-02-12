'Who Is The Real B-Team Now?': AIMIM Hits Out At Congress After Ashok Chavan Resigns Amid Speculations Of Him Joining BJP

Waris Pathan | X

Mumbai, February 12: Reacting to the resignation of Ashok Chavan from the Congress, the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) hit out at the grand old party on Monday, February 12. Ashok Chavan resigned from the Congress party and reports said he might join the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Attacking the Congress party, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan asked who is the real "B-team" of the BJP.

"There are reports that he (Ashok Chavan) is joining the BJP. This has become a pattern now. Someone went to Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction. One joined the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP. These are the same people who would call AIMIM the B-team. Now who is the real B-team?" Waris Pathan said in a video message released on X (formerly Twitter).

Slamming the Congress party over secularism, Pathan further said: "They asked for votes in the name of secularism and see where they are headed with all the votes. The BJP is constantly saying many more people will be joining them soon... Where are all the champions of secularism and why are they not saying anything now?"

AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Slams Congress:

हमको B टीम बोलने वाले ये सो कॉल्ड सेक्युलर नेता एक एक करके सभी BJP में शामिल हो रहे है !!!!



सिक्यूलरिज्म के नाम पर वोट लिया जनता को धोका देकर अब BJP में शामिल।



अब कौन है असल B team सुनिए 👇#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/rjeKzRaX48 — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 12, 2024

Chavan To Join BJP? Decision In 48 Hours

After resigning from the Congress, Chavan said he is yet to decide what he will do next. Asked if he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ashok Chavan said: "I will let you know in 48 hours." In response to a question about how many legislators are with him, the former Chief Minister said: "I have not had a word with a single MLA of the Congress party. I have no such intention."

Chavan, who led the Congress government in Maharashtra from 2009-10, is one of the tallest leaders in the state. His resignation from the Congress party comes close on the heels of another top leader Milind Deora and Baba Siddique quitting the party recently.