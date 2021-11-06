Who is Sunil Patil? Alleged mastermind of Aryan Khan drug case

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Saturday held a press conference and claimed that a false narrative is being portrayed in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Kamboj alleged that a man named Sunil Patil is the mastermind of the whole conspiracy. "Patil is associated with the NCP for the last 20 years. He is a friend of ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh," he claimed.

He also claimed that Sunil Patil gave Kiran Gosavi's number to Sam D'Souza and told them that Gosavi will co-ordinate with the NCB. Kamboj said that Patil has startegised to trap NCB officers in the case.

KP Gosavi is the NCB's witness in the Aryan Khan drug case and he is in police custody.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunil Patil as claimed by Kamboj

Sunil Patil is from Dhule and linked with the NCP since its inception.

He has close ties with Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh.

He used to collect money for transfers and give it to the concerned leaders

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday reacted to a press conference held by BJP leader Mohit Kamboj and said that he will reveal the truth tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter minister wrote, "A member of Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army just held a Press Conference to misguide and divert the attention from the truth albeit unsuccessfully. I will reveal the truth tomorrow (sic)."

Malik had earlier claimed that NCB released son in law of Kamboj in Mumbai drug bust.

Extortion allegations against the NCB:

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, a witness, alleged that a deal of Rs 18 crore was made for the release of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. Sail had also named D'souza as a beneficiary.

In D'Souza's plea, he claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug-on-cruise case, had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released.

Aryan, who was arrested on October 3, was recently granted bail after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order which stated that the accused should appear before NCB every Friday. He was also asked to surrender his passport.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3 and Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness, in this case, alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation.

Wankhede had denied any wrongdoing.

Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30.

A team from the Delhi NCB operations is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday and camp in there to take the probe in these cases forward, the officials said.

Wankhede refuted that he has been "removed" from the investigation in the Aryan Khan case and said the agency's move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi.

However, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said the NCB officer's removal from the case "is just the beginning".

''Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it," the NCP leader said.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:19 PM IST