Who is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal? All you need to know about the new CBI Director

Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief for a period of two years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee constituted as per Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS(Mh-1985) as Director-Central Bureau of Investigation for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office," a government notification said.

Jaiswal's appointment comes after a high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday to select the new CBI Director. Besides PM Modi, the other two members of the panel -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana -- were also present in the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence.

The meeting of the PM Modi-led panel, which lasted for more than 90 minutes, finally took place after being delayed for nearly four months.

The post of CBI director was lying vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The charge for the post was then handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer.

Reportedly, the other names considered for the post were Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary Home Ministry VSK Kaumudi.

All you need to know about Subodh Kumar Jaiswal:

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is a 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer. He is currently the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Earlier, he has served as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and also the Director General of Maharashtra Police. He has also worked with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad previously and has led several anti-terror operations.

During his tenure as DGP Maharashtra, Jaiswal reportedly had differences with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on various issues including its transfer policy. Reportedly, he had opposed the transfer of the IPS officers before completion of two years of the tenure, as per the provisions in the Act.

Jaiswal was also with the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) for nine years, during which he served as the additional secretary for three years.

The new CBI Director's biggest achievement is the probe into 2002 multi-crore fake stamp paper scam invloving Abdul Karim Telgi. Jaiswal has also played key role in probing serial train blasts of July 11, 2006, when AN Roy was the top cop. It was also under his supervision that the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were investigated before being transferred to CBI.

Jaiswal has been decorated with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2001, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2009, Asadharan Suraksha Seva Praman Patra (ASSPP) in 2020, Internal Security Medal, Govt. of India and Special Service Medal, Govt. of Maharashtra.