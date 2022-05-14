Who is Ketaki Chitale? What did she post against Sharad Pawar? All you need to know

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been detained by police for a 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad informed.

Who is Ketaki Chitale?

Ketaki Chitale is a Marathi actress

Chitale is very active on social media and she keeps on posting controversial statements on social media. However, this time the post was about Sharad Pawar and it has not gone well with the netizens and they are trolling her.

She has worked in some TV series and became a household name through the series "Tuz Maaz Break-Up". She has always been in the spotlight due to her controversial statements.

What did she post?

The post targeting Pawar shared by the TV and film actress on Friday was purportedly written by someone else.

The post in Marathi makes no direct mention of the NCP's chief's full name. But it mentions the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP patriarch is 81-year-old. Comments like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins" are part of the post that allegedly criticises the veteran leader, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

"The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble," a police official said.

The case against Chitale was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

