While we fight COVID-19, we are prepping to also deal with Cyclone Nisarga: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister of Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday morning had a detailed review of the preparations to handle the Cyclone Nisarga which is to hit the west coast of the state on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is also the worst-hit state in the country by the novel coronavirus pandemic as more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered so far. Thackeray said, "While we fight COVID, we are prepping ourselves to also deal with cyclone."

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray said, "This morning, I had a detailed review of the preparations to handle the incoming #CycloneNisarga with the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Chahal ji and all the AMCs, DMCs and ACs for all wards. While we fight covid, we are prepping ourselves to also deal with cyclone."

"My colleague & guardian minister of Mumbai city @AslamShaikh_MLA ji also has been taking updates and reviews as we prep for this. We have to safeguard our citizens and the city at large. All the wards have begun the pre cyclone preps," he added.