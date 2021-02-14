When PM Modi ridicules protesters as 'andolanjeevi', freedom movement is also insulted: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ridiculing protesters including farmers agitating against the three farm laws and those who fought for India's independence after he used word 'andolanjeevi' (one who thrives on protests).

The editorial of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana pointed out that the BJP would not have witnessed such a meteoric rise if it had not held protests on several issues, including the Ram temple movement and inflation.

"Prime Minister Modi has made fun of the country's agitations. The BJP continued its agitation from the emergency to the Ayodhya movement, from inflation to the removal of Article-370 from Kashmir. Had the Ram movement not happened, the BJP would not have been seen today. When PM Modi of that BJP ridicules protesters as 'andolanjeevi', the freedom movement is also insulted," it said.

"Stop protests in the country. Protest means conspiracy of foreign powers. Some people are only living on the movements. The Prime Minister has ridiculed the activists who took to the road by mentioning the word 'andolanjeevi'. Not only farmers who have been protesting against the agricultural law for three months, those who protested for the country's independence were also ridiculed with his remark," it said.

The Shiv Sena also took a jibe at BJP saying that Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee protested against the revocation of Article 370 and now his sacrifice is being called 'andolanjeevi'.