When Mumbai cops warned Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar

The trailer of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ was unveiled on Monday and what caught the eye of Maharashtra Police was a dialogue in the film

Mumbai: The Maharashtra police have given actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar a warning for a scene in their upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink’.

The trailer of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ was unveiled on Monday and what caught the eye of Maharashtra Police was a dialogue in the film, where Priyanka’s character tells Farhan’s that they would rob a bank as soon as their daughter Aisha gets better.

A tweet from the Maharashtra Police read: “Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393.” Priyanka replied: “Oops, caught red handed. time to activate Plan B”. Farhan then joked saying: "Never planning a heists on camera again.”

Replying to Farhan’s tweet, a post from the Maharashtra Police read: “A heist planned anywhere shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine, under Section 399. The best plan is always not to have such plans in ‘real’ life. #ReelvsReal.”

The trailer currently has over over 16,994,608 views on Youtube. ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a love story of a couple, who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. It also stars Zaira Wasim.

Farhan tweeted: “Thank you for the crazy love you’re showing the trailer of our film ‘The Sky Is Pink’... big big hug.”

