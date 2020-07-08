What to do if you test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai?

With a spike of more than 5,134 coronavirus cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,11,987 and 9,250 casualties so far, of which 224 occurred in the last 24 hours.

The surge in these cases has resulted in many not being able to find beds at hospitals or quarantine facilities. Many have no clue on the basic norms of getting tested, isolation or reaching out to the healthcare officials during an emergency.

Scanning through the guidelines and information shared by state’s health department. Here’s a simple step-by-step process to help you be prepared and take appropriate measures.

1. Prevention

There are some basic mistakes one can avoid to keep the virus at bay. Here are 6 key points to remember.

1. Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation (no air conditioners)

2. Avoid crowding (more than 2 people)

3. Avoid close contact (hugging, kissing, and sitting together)

4. Maintain social distancing (6 feet apart)

5. Wear a mask

6. Wash your hands