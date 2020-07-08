What to do if you test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai?

With a spike of more than 5,134 coronavirus cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,11,987 and 9,250 casualties so far, of which 224 occurred in the last 24 hours.
The surge in these cases has resulted in many not being able to find beds at hospitals or quarantine facilities. Many have no clue on the basic norms of getting tested, isolation or reaching out to the healthcare officials during an emergency.
Scanning through the guidelines and information shared by state’s health department. Here’s a simple step-by-step process to help you be prepared and take appropriate measures.
1. Prevention
There are some basic mistakes one can avoid to keep the virus at bay. Here are 6 key points to remember.
1. Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation (no air conditioners)
2. Avoid crowding (more than 2 people)
3. Avoid close contact (hugging, kissing, and sitting together)
4. Maintain social distancing (6 feet apart)
5. Wear a mask
6. Wash your hands
2. What to do if you develop symptoms?
Common symptoms include
· Cough
· Breathlessness
· Sore Throat
· Diarrhoea
· Nausea
· Chest Pain
· Vomiting
· Haemoptysis
· Nasal Discharge
· Body Ache
· Abdominal Pain
· Sputum
· Loss of smell and taste – common among COVID-19 patients
However, if you’re asymptomatic, you might not experience any of these.
· Do not panic
· Stay at home
· Isolate yourself
· Consult your doctor (most of them will say it is viral fever and prescribe medications)
3. Getting Tested
Testing Criteria: If you fall in the containment zone with symptoms, you will be tested immediately. If you are from a non-containment zone, a doctor’s advice could help.
You can visit a private lab that conducts tests, state-run hospital or quarantine facility. The only difference is private will cost you not more than Rs 4000, whereas state-run will be free of cost.
If you test positive call the state helpline number 020-26127394 for further instructions.
The BMC has also listed out ward wise helpline numbers to check availability of beds in your proximity.
Depending on your symptoms and urgency, the ward officials will decide if you need an admission or you can be isolated at home.
4. Isolation Kit
Whether you go to a facility or are home bound, you need a kit to be ready with supplies that will last you for at least 14 days.
· Keep all your medical documents in place so others don’t have to keep looking for them.
· Face masks, thermometer, regular medicines (blood pressure, diabetes etc.)
· Toiletries, sanitation
· Cutlery, Electric Kettle, Steamer
· Garbage bags
· Mobile Charger, power bank
· Cheque books, credit/debit/ATM cards
· Arrange for someone to deliver eatables or meals if you’re isolated at home.
5. Moving to a COVID-19 facility
If you are severely ill or in a critical state, you will be taken to a state-run hospital. However, if you decide to go to a private hospital due to unavailability of beds, the state government has issued a notification for its charges.
Private hospitals can charge Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 for ICU and ventilators, respectively, per day. The bill will include the cost of treatment, Personal Protective Equipment, nurses and doctors consultancy fees.
Apart from this, the mark-up on expensive medicines has been capped at 10 per cent of the procurement rates, and the hospital cannot charge the patient more than the maximum retail price (MRP).
6. Mild or Moderate Symptoms
If you have tested positive but show only mild or moderate symptoms, you can opt for a state-run COVID-19 facility. These are mostly make-shift hangars, weddings halls or schools that have been revamped for the stay of patients.
7. Discharge
Discharge for critical patients will solely depend on recovery and another test. Meanwhile those with mild symptoms will be sent home ten days after they were tested.
During the stay, you will be checked and monitored everyday till you don’t show symptoms and are fully recovered.
