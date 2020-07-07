Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC spends Rs 630 crore on its fight against COVID-19 outbreak

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC has so far spent Rs 630 crore on its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BMC is utilising money from the Rs 850-crore contingency fund created for ‘unexpected expenditure’ and might have to rework on its 2020-21 budgetary allocations to meet any more expenses. Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu told the leading daily that till now Rs 220 crore of contingency funds are left. A majority of the money was utilised for the creation of health facilities.