Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC spends Rs 630 crore on its fight against COVID-19 outbreak

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC has so far spent Rs 630 crore on its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, BMC is utilising money from the Rs 850-crore contingency fund created for ‘unexpected expenditure’ and might have to rework on its 2020-21 budgetary allocations to meet any more expenses. Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu told the leading daily that till now Rs 220 crore of contingency funds are left. A majority of the money was utilised for the creation of health facilities.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai spiked by 1,201 on Monday, taking the total count to 85,326, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 39 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has risen to 4,935, it said.
A total of 1,269 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the recovered cases to 57,152, the BMC said in a release. Mumbai now has 23,249 active cases. A total of 762 new suspected cases have been admitted in hospitals.
