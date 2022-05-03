'What is the big deal?' Sanjay Raut on case against MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking about the case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that it's no big deal as similar cases are filed against people who make instigating speeches.

"Such cases are filed across the country. If somebody gives an instigating speech, if somebody writes something like that, such actions are taken against it. What is the big deal about it?"

Similarly, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that the MVA government has merely discharged its constitutional responsibility by filing a case against Raj Thackeray.

"Many in the country are openly challenging the constitution with the support of BJP and Sangh. The Modi government deliberately ignores. The importance of constitution and law must remain. The MVA government has discharged its constitutional responsibility by filing a case against Raj Thackeray for spreading unrest and religious animosity," Sawant said.

A case was registered against the MNS chief and organisers of a public rally in Aurangabad over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.

ALSO READ People from other states might disturb law and order situation in state: Maharashtra govt

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:39 PM IST