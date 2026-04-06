'What A Circus': Passenger Recounts Navi Mumbai Airport Woes, Says Journey To Home Took More Time Than Air Travel; Flags Cab Scarcity & Expensive Rides

Navi Mumbai: With the flight operation commenced on the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on December 25, passengers have been raising concerns over high travel costs and poor connectivity to the new airport. Now, a woman from Santacruz said that her flight from Kolhapur to Navi Mumbai took less than 50 minutes, but her travel from the airport to her home took 1 hour and 17 minutes.

The post was shared by a user named Shrutika Gaekwad on X (formerly Twitter). While she appreciated the modern facilities at the airport, she pointed out that the increasing number of scheduled flights to NMIA has become inconvenient. "It’s becoming inconvenient to timely schedule the travel."

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Her worries did not just end here. In another post, she flagged issues related to last-mile connectivity, particularly the shortage of cab services. She stated that Ola, Uber and Rapido were either unavailable or charging steep fares. "My flight cost me 4.5K, OLA/Uber/Rapido is asking for 3-3.5K to reach my place, no cabs other than SUVs are available, but even that’s in doubt because the airport is too crowded."

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The commuter further added that it took nearly three hours in total to reach home, calling the experience chaotic and saying, "What a circus."

Social Media Reaction

Users on social media agreed with the user and criticised the airport's connectivity, noting the lack of transport makes it inconvenient and expensive, especially for residents of the western suburbs. A user also suggested that rapid metro connectivity, like at Delhi Airport, is essential for easing travel and improving accessibility.

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One user wrote, "I will never voluntarily choose this airport to land at"

Another added, "Every airport should connect to the city centre via a rapid metro system like Delhi Airport. Otherwise, it fails to offer convenience and affordability"

A user noted, that NMIA airport not feasible if you are living in Western suburbs or town.

"Every new airport should be connected by metro first," one user commented.

"Navi Mumbai airport is way too costly," another said.

"It’s a common practice to have an airport outside the main city. We have been spoilt for years by having our airport in the middle of the city."

"You must be living near the SCLR which is why you reached so quickly. Imagine the plight of those between Andheri to Borivali. This Navi Mumbai Airport is simply not for them," a user commented.

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