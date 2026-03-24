Navi Mumbai: With 4 Metro Links, NMIA Set To Become Major Transit Hub | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will feature a passenger interchange connecting at least four Metro lines, along with links to Kurla station, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and the interstate bus terminus at Mankhurd, the state council was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the House that from March 29, the airport will handle 76 domestic flights, including services to Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He also stated that the detailed project report (DPR) for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 8 is ready, with 20% viability gap funding (VGF) each from the Centre and the State.

Metro Line 8 will offer platform-level integration at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, connecting with Metro Lines 7 and 3. In addition, it will provide passenger interchanges with Metro Line 4, Metro Line 2B, and the proposed Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A.

Shinde rejected claims that passengers were facing unnecessary financial burdens or issues related to civic amenities. The matter was raised by Satyajit Tambe.

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