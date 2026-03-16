Navi Mumbai Airport May Be Named After Leader D.B. Patil; MP Balya Mama Pushes Rail, Connectivity Upgrades For Bhiwandi | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi: The long-standing demand to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after prominent local leader Dinkar Balu Patil is likely to move a step closer to reality. The proposal to rename the airport after the late leader will soon be presented before the Union Cabinet, according to Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as MP Balya Mama.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, MP Balya Mama said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has assured him that the proposal, which has remained pending for several years, will soon be placed before the Union Cabinet for consideration.

Long-Standing Demand of Local Residents

MP Balya Mama stated that he has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and at various administrative forums, highlighting the sentiments of local residents and landowners who have been demanding that the airport be named after D.B. Patil, a respected leader who spearheaded several movements for the rights of farmers and project-affected people in the region.

MP Balya Mama |

During my recent meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister last week, he informed me that the long-pending proposal regarding the naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will soon be brought before the Union Cabinet. Both the Central and State governments are positive about this MP Balya Mama said.

He described the development as a victory for the sons of the soil adding that the decision would honor the legacy of D.B. Patil and recognize the sacrifices made by local communities for major infrastructure projects in the region.

Land Acquisition for Kalyan–Murbad Railway Project

During the press conference, the MP also provided an update on the proposed Kalyan–Murbad railway line project. According to MP Balya Mama, the land acquisition required for the project is estimated to cost around ₹1,400 crore.

He said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed him that both the Central and Maharashtra State governments are supportive of the project. Discussions have already been held with the Chief Minister, and efforts are underway to move the project forward.

Long-Distance Trains to Halt at Bhiwandi Road Station

Highlighting improvements in railway connectivity for Bhiwandi residents, MP Balya Mama said he had urged the Railway Ministry to introduce halts for long-distance trains at Bhiwandi Road railway station.

Following his request, three out of seven long-distance trains passing through the Diva–Vasai railway corridor will now halt at Bhiwandi Road station, providing significant relief to passengers from the region.

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Improved Facilities at Badlapur Railway Station

MP Balya Mama also raised issues concerning passenger amenities and administrative delays at Badlapur railway station. The Railway Minister has assured that new senior officials will soon be appointed to address the pending issues.

The MP added that he will personally hold meetings with railway authorities to resolve passenger-related concerns at stations including Badlapur, Asangaon, Vashind, and Bhiwandi Road, ensuring improved facilities and better services for commuters

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