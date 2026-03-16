Shahapur's Bhumika Shirke Honoured At Maharashtra Assembly For Pioneering Women-Led Sustainable Agriculture |

Shahpur: In recognition of her innovative work in agriculture, Bhumika Bharat Shirke from Shahapur taluka in Thane district was felicitated at a special event organised at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai. The programme was jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Legislature under the theme “Empowerment of Women Farmers”.

Shirke was selected from the Thane division for her progressive farming practices and sustained efforts in promoting modern agricultural techniques among women farmers. During the ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented her with a memento, shawl and citation in appreciation of her contribution to the agricultural sector. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present on the occasion.

Shirke has been widely recognised in Shahapur taluka for adopting innovative farming practices while successfully combining traditional methods with modern agricultural technology. She has also actively promoted crop diversification and encouraged other women farmers to adopt sustainable and profitable farming models.

Her efforts have helped set an example of progressive agriculture in the region and have inspired many rural women to explore new opportunities in farming. The honour bestowed upon her at the state-level programme has brought recognition to the agricultural sector of Shahapur and Thane district.

Reacting to the honour, Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, said that when women farmers undertake innovative experiments in agriculture, it helps bring rural regions into the spotlight at the state level.

He added that the recognition of progressive farmers from Shahapur in the state assembly was a matter of pride for the Bhiwandi parliamentary constituency and would motivate both women and men farmers to adopt modern and sustainable farming practices.

Local farmers, social activists and dignitaries from Shahapur have also congratulated Shirke for her achievement.

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