Middle East Flight Update: Air India Cancel Services, Emirates Operates Limited Schedule After Drone Related Fire At Dubai Airport

Air India, Emirates Cancel Several Dubai Flights After Drone-Triggered Fire Near Airport |

Several flights operated by Air India, Air India Express and Emirates to and from Dubai were cancelled on Monday after a fire broke out near Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident that struck a fuel tank in the surrounding area, briefly disrupting operations at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Air India Cancels All Flights To Dubai

Air India confirmed through a post on social media that all Air India and Air India Express flights operating to and from Dubai for the day have been cancelled. The airline said passengers affected by the disruption can either reschedule their travel for another date without additional charges or opt for a full refund on their flight tickets.

#ImportantUpdate

Dubai Flight Operations Suspended



Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport.



As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day.



We are offering all… — Air India (@airindia) March 16, 2026

The airline further clarified that its ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will continue as previously announced, despite the disruption at Dubai International Airport.

Emirates To Operate Limited Schedule

Dubai-based airline Emirates also announced that it expects to operate on a limited schedule after 10:00 hrs local Dubai time. The carrier said that several flights scheduled for the day have been cancelled due to operational disruptions caused by the emergency situation near the airport.

Emirates added that passengers affected by the cancellations will receive direct notifications from the airline and will be informed about available reaccommodating options or alternative travel arrangements.

Drone Incident Triggers Fire Near Airport

The flight cancellation announcements come after a fire broke out near Dubai International Airport on Monday when a drone-related accident struck a fuel tank in the surrounding area, prompting an immediate emergency response.

WATCH: Large fire near Dubai International Airport after Iranian drone strike pic.twitter.com/FDNa04tHqF — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 16, 2026

Authorities confirmed that emergency and firefighting teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported. The blaze was later brought under control, and officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Flights Temporarily Halted At Dubai Airport

As a precautionary measure, authorities temporarily halted flight operations at Dubai International Airport while emergency teams worked to contain the situation and ensure safety around the airport zone.

Passengers were advised to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding departures and arrivals. During the disruption, several flights were also diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport to ease congestion and maintain operational continuity.

Authorities additionally restricted movement around the airport area, temporarily closing key access routes, including the airport road and tunnel, while emergency operations were underway.

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