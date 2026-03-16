LGP Crisis: Iconic Mumbai Eatery Shree Thaker Bhojanalay Shut For Today

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay |

The ongoing USA-Iran-Israel conflict is not only affecting the Middle East but also having a ripple effect in India. Domestic supply chains, particularly commercial LPG gas cylinders, are facing disruptions. This shortage is impacting hotels and restaurants across India, including in Maharashtra and the capital, Mumbai. Many hoteliers have resorted to menu rationing, slower cooking schedules, and even purchasing cylinders from the black market. Amid this LPG crisis, Mumbai’s iconic eatery Shree Thaker Bhojanalay has announced it will remain closed on Monday, March 16, 2026.

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Shree Thaker Bhojanalay shuts for one day

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, the iconic Mumbai restaurant known for its authentic Gujarati thali, is located in Fanaswadi, Kalbadevi. Established in 1945 by Manganlal Purohit, the eatery has been a beloved culinary landmark for decades. Amid the ongoing LPG shortage affecting the city and other regions, the restaurant’s owners have decided to shut for a day. They announced on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Due to a shortage of LPG gas, our kitchen operations have been affected. Therefore, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay will remain closed on Monday, 16th March 2026. We will update you regarding operations for 17th March 2026 soon. Thank you for your continued support and understanding 🙏❤️."

20 per cent of hotels and restaurants have shut down in Maharashtra

A disruption in commercial LPG supplies is beginning to shut restaurants across Mumbai. According to the Association of Hotels And Restaurants (AHAR), around 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have already shut operations. If the situation continues to be like this, nearly half of Mumbai’s hotels could shut down in the coming days, according to Vijay Shetty, the president of AHAR.

Geopolitical tensions disrupt LPG supply

20 per cent of Mumbai’s restaurants have already shut down due to the ongoing LPG shortage. The crisis comes at a time when global energy markets are under pressure from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Geopolitical tensions have disrupted fuel shipments, raising concerns about supply chains. However, the Indian government is working to control the situation and has assured that efforts are underway to stabilise LPG availability, aiming to minimise disruptions for households and businesses across the country.