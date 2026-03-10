Mumbai Hotels To Shut Within Few Days? LPG Shortage Amid Middle East Tensions Threatens Restaurant Shutdown In City |

Mumbai: A sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders amid the Middle East tensions has sparked alarm across the hospitality sector in Mumbai, with restaurant associations warning that eateries in the city could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

Industry representatives say the disruption has already begun affecting several establishments, leaving hotel and restaurant owners struggling to secure cooking gas.

According to Vijay Shetty, president of the India Hotels and Restaurant Association, the shortage is spreading rapidly across Mumbai’s food industry. He said a growing number of restaurants are already facing difficulties in obtaining commercial LPG cylinders.

Associations In Touch With Both Centre & State Over Gas Issue

“As of today, 10–20 per cent of our members are facing problems. By tomorrow, it will be 60 per cent. By the day after tomorrow, it will be 100 per cent impact on restaurants, forcing them to shut,” Shetty said, as quoted by India Today. He added that the association has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and is in touch with Maharashtra Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to urgently address the crisis.

Restaurant owners claim that commercial LPG supplies have largely stopped since Sunday. At the same time, delivery of domestic cylinders has also slowed down, with waiting periods reportedly stretching between two and eight days after booking.

Commercial LPG Cylinders Sold At Higher Prices

Annu Shetty, who runs Hotel Sagar in Mulund, said commercial LPG cylinders have become extremely difficult to find. “We are not finding commercial LPG cylinders. At a few places it is available but a Rs 1,750 cylinder is being sold for nearly Rs 1,950,” she said, according to the report.

The supply crunch has also triggered panic among households, as consumers with dual domestic LPG connections rushed to book refills. Dealers say the sudden surge in bookings has resulted in long queues and delays at LPG outlets across the city.

Industry representatives have also warned that if the shortage continues, some commercial users may turn to illegally purchasing subsidised domestic cylinders from the black market, a practice that authorities say is both unsafe and illegal.

Bengaluru Hotels Association Warns Of Shutdown From March 10

The LPG supply disruption has not been limited to Mumbai. Hotel associations in Bengaluru have also warned of a possible shutdown of eateries if the situation does not improve soon.

The Bangalore Hotels Association said the halt in commercial LPG supply could force hotels in the city to close operations from March 10. P C Rao, honorary president of the association, said hotels would not be able to function without cooking gas.

“Without gas, food and refreshments will not be available at hotels starting tomorrow. Hotels will not open,” Rao said, adding that the association has already approached central ministers and Members of Parliament from Bengaluru seeking immediate intervention.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it has taken steps to stabilise LPG supply. Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have been directed to prioritise domestic household cooking gas supply.

Officials said refineries have also been instructed to increase LPG production and divert additional output for domestic consumption. India is simultaneously exploring fresh LPG import options from countries such as Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway to stabilise supplies amid the ongoing global disruption.

