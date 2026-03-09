Bengaluru Hotels Association Warns Of Shutdown From March 10 Over Commercial Gas Supply Shortage

File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: LPG supply has been impacted due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Hotels across Bengaluru are set to remain closed from Tuesday (10th March), until further notice. The Bengaluru Hotels Association on Monday announced that the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been stopped, creating a major crisis for the hotel industry.

In a press release, the association said, “Senior citizens, students, patients and many others depend on hotels for their food. The disruption in gas supply will cause significant inconvenience to the public as well as the hotel industry.”

“Oil companies had assured us that there would be no disruption in gas supply for at least 70 days. The sudden stoppage is a devastating blow to the hotel industry,” read the statement.

The association has urged Union ministers to intervene and ensure the immediate restoration of commercial LPG supplies. Earlier on Saturday, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG was hiked by a steep Rs 60 per cylinder.

Established in 1936, the association represents the interests of over 3,000 restaurants and hospitality chains in the city.

Why Shortage of LPG?

About 60% of India’s LPG is imported, mostly from Persian Gulf suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. With the Strait of Hormuz closed since March 1, these imports have been severely disrupted.