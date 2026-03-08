New LPG Booking Rule Introduced, Oil Companies Impose 21-Day Lock-In After Panic Bookings In Kolkata

Oil companies have introduced a 21-day lock-in period for LPG refill bookings after panic buying caused a surge in demand in Kolkata. | Representational Image

Kolkata: A new rule has been introduced for domestic LPG cylinder bookings after a sudden surge in demand in Kolkata. Oil marketing companies have now implemented a 21-day lock-in period between LPG refill bookings.

The decision comes as many people began booking cylinders in panic due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to reports, major oil companies including Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited have introduced this rule for domestic LPG refills. The restriction has already come into effect from Friday.

Under the new rule, consumers will have to wait 21 days after one refill booking before placing the next order.

Reason Behind The New Rule

Distributors said the step was necessary because of a sudden spike in bookings. According to dealer associations, many households started booking extra cylinders out of fear that supply might get disrupted.

Industry representatives explained that the lock-in rule has been introduced to prevent hoarding of LPG cylinders and to ensure the supply chain remains stable.

Distributors said the measure will help ensure fair distribution of LPG cylinders among consumers.

Sharp Rise In Bookings

Data from distributors shows that LPG bookings increased sharply in the Kolkata metropolitan region over the past few days.

According to distributors, around 1.5 lakh bookings were recorded in a single day on Friday in Kolkata and nearby districts including North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

Normally, the daily booking number is around 1 lakh, which means the demand rose significantly within a short time.

Distributors said this sudden increase also caused temporary delays in LPG deliveries.

No LPG Shortage, Say Officials

Oil companies have assured consumers that there is no shortage of LPG and the supply system is functioning normally.

Officials said LPG bookings in some parts of West Bengal have increased by 15–20 percent over the last five to six days, mainly due to panic buying.

According to M Thakur, consumers should avoid panic booking because the supply of LPG cylinders remains adequate.

Distributors believe that the 21-day lock-in rule will gradually stabilise demand and help restore normal supply operations in the coming days.