'Rs 3000 For NMIA To Andheri': Passenger Says Travelling From Navi Mumbai Airport More Costlier Than Flight Tickets

Navi Mumbai: As the flight operation commenced on the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on December 25, passengers have raised concerns over high travel costs and poor connectivity to the new airport. Recently, a user posted on X about the high travel charges, stating that Uber charged him Rs 3000 from NMIA to Andheri. The post questioned whether NMIA could turn into a situation similar to Kempegowda International Airport, where long travel times and expensive transport have been a concern.

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The post was shared by a user named Ratan Sharda on X (formerly Twitter), who said, "Will the new Navi Mumbai Airport turn into Bengaluru tragedy where it's costlier & more time consuming than the flight. Even pilots are facing transport problems. A day back, Uber charged 3000/- for NMIA to Andheri!"

Several users echoed similar concerns on social media. One commuter reported waiting over an hour for luggage and an additional 30 minutes for a cab. Others highlighted the lack of reliable transport services, calling to deploy AC buses from all over Mumbai to NMIA at regular intervals.

A user noted, "The absence of an efficient public transport system is one of the main reasons why taxis are more expensive. Deploy AC buses from all over Mumbai to NMIA at regular intervals." "NMIA is not suitable for the residents of the western suburbs. Cab charges are high due to the exorbitant airport charges. Also, there is a mobile network problem," another added.

Not just this, another user shared a similar complaint, highlighting the connectivity problem, saying, "No Uber, Ola Cabs at Navi Mumbai airport, waiting since 1 hr, so hot, no fans ."

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The complaint also comes at a time when the airport announced its first summer schedule, which will come into effect from March 29 to October 24. The country's newest airport will significantly expand its domestic network from 16 to 46 destinations during this period, scaling operations to 1,092 weekly air traffic movements. According to information from NMIA, the schedule will add 30 new domestic routes, linking the airport to a mix of commercial, tourism and religious centres across India.

Delhi is set to lead the largest share of nine daily departures, followed by seven departures to Goa and six to Bengaluru. Additionally, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi and Indore will be the major destinations.

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