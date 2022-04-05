e-Paper Get App
Western Railway to augment additional coaches in THESE 21 pairs of train on temporary basis

Kamal Mishra | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Western Railway to augment additional coaches in THESE 21 pairs of train on temporary basis | Photo: Representative Image
Western Railway has decided to augment additional coaches in 21 pairs of trains on a temporary basis for the convenience of passengers. The details of which are as under:-

1. Train No. 12480/ 12479 Bandra Terminus- Jodhpur –– Bandra Terminus Express augmented with 2 additional AC-3 Tier coaches and 2 Sleeper class coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from 05.04.2022 to 04.05.2022 and Ex Jodhpur with immediate effect up to 03.05.2022

2. Train No. 02200/02199– Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai - Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus with immediate effect up to 02.07.2022 and Ex Virangana Lakshmibai up to 26.05.2022

3. Train No. 12989/ 12990 Dadar – Ajmer- Dadar Express augmented with an additional AC-3E Tier coach Ex Dadar with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022 and Ex Ajmer up to 29.04.2022

4. Train No. 20484 / 20483 Dadar - Bhagat Ki Kothi- Dadar Express augmented with 2 additional AC-3 Tier coaches and 2 Sleeper class coaches Ex Dadar from 05.04.2022 to 29.04.2022 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi with immediate effect up to 28.04.2022

5. Train No. 14708 / 14707 Dadar – Bikaner- Dadar Superfast Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 4 Sleeper class coach Ex Dadar with immediate effect up to 01.05.2022 and Ex Bikaner with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022

6. Train No. 12995 / 12996 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer- Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional AC-3E Tier coach, 1 AC-3 Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus with immediate effect up to 01.05.2022 and Ex Ajmer up to 30.04.2022

7. Train No. 22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner- Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional Sleeper class coach and 01 AC-3 Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 05.04.2022 up to 26.04.2022 and Ex Bikaner with immediate effect up to 25.04.2022

8. Train No. 12490/12489 Dadar – Bikaner- Dadar Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Dadar with immediate effect upto 01.05.2022 and Ex Bikaner up to 30.04.2022

9. Train No. 14702/14701– Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar- Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional Sleeper class coach Ex Bandra Terminus with immediate effect up to 02.05.2022 and Ex Shri Ganganagar up to 30.04.2022

10. Train No. 12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur – Indore Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 2 General Second class coaches Ex Indore with immediate effect up to 01.05.2022 and Ex Jodhpur up to 02.05.2022

11. Train No. 14801/14802 Indore – Jodhpur – Indore Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 2 General Second class coaches Ex Indore with immediate effect up to 03.05.2022 and Ex Jodhpur up to 30.04.2022

12. Train No. 19666/ 19665 Udaipur City – Khajuraho – Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier and 1 Sleeper class coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022 and Ex Khajuraho up to 02.05.2022

13. Train No. 14806/ 14805 Barmer – Yesvantpur - Barmer Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Barmer from 07.04.2022 to 28.04.2022 and Ex Yesvantpur from 11.04.2022 to 02.05.2022

14. Train No. 19615 / 19616 Udaipur City – Kamakhya - Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to 25.05.2022 Ex Kamakhya from 07.04.2022 to 28.04.2022

15. Train No. 19601 / 19602 Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 1 Sleeper class coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022 and Ex-New Jalpaiguri up to 02.05.2022

16. Train No. 20971 / 20972 Udaipur City – Shalimar – Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 1 General Second class coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022 and Ex Shalimar up to 01.05.2022

17. Train No. 12991 / 12992 Udaipur City – Jaipur – Udaipur City Express augmented with 2 additional General Second class coach and 2 chair car seating coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022 and Ex Jaipur up to 30.04.2022

18. Train No. 19608 / 19607 Madar – Kolkata – Madar Express augmented with an additional AC-3A Tier coach Ex Madar with immediate effect up to 25.04.2022 and Ex Kolkata from 07.04.2022 to 28.04.2022

19. Train No. 19711/19712 Jaipur – Bhopal – Jaipur Express augmented with 2 additional AC-3E Tier coaches and 1 General Second class coach Ex Jaipur with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022 and Ex Bhopal up to 01.05.2022

20. Train No. 22475/22476 Hisar – Coimbatore – Hisar Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Hisar from 06.04.2022 to 27.04.2022 and Ex Coimbatore from 09.04.2022 to 30.04.2022

21. Train No. 20473/ 20474 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur City – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express augmented with 2 additional Sleeper class coach Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla with immediate effect up to 30.04.2022 and Ex Udaipur City up to 01.05.2022.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:29 PM IST