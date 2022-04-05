No one can erase my name from Nagpur-Mumbai expressway project, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said nobody can erase his name from the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Super Expressway, which he claimed was his idea.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Shiv Sena can try as much as it can to take credit for the project but it would be in vain.

"My name cannot be erased from this project. I had the idea and concept of this expressway in my mind for the past 20 years. When the people of Maharashtra gave me the opportunity to become chief minister, I executed it," he said.

"But I am happy today that people who had once opposed the project are now getting impatient to inaugurate it," the senior BJP leader added.

He, however, added that the expressway should be inaugurated after all pending works are completed.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:20 PM IST