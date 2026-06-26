Western Railway: OHE Faults Disrupt Train Services Between Churchgate and Virar

Mumbai: Western Railway trains from Churchgate to Virar are running 10–15 minutes late on Friday due to an Overhead Equipment (OHE) failure reported early in the morning between Dadar and Churchgate.

Second OHE failure reported

Another OHE failure was reported between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Train services affected

Due to the OHE failures, all trains scheduled to run from Churchgate to Virar are running behind schedule.

More details are awaited.

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