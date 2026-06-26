 Western Railway: OHE Faults Disrupt Train Services Between Churchgate and Virar
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Western Railway: OHE Faults Disrupt Train Services Between Churchgate and Virar

Western Railway's Churchgate-Virar local services were delayed by 10-15 minutes on Friday morning after Overhead Equipment (OHE) failures disrupted operations. Faults were reported between Dadar and Churchgate, and later between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. The disruptions affected scheduled suburban train services during the morning commute.

Sapna Dodmani Abhishek PathakUpdated: Friday, June 26, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Western Railway: OHE Faults Disrupt Train Services Between Churchgate and Virar

Mumbai: Western Railway trains from Churchgate to Virar are running 10–15 minutes late on Friday due to an Overhead Equipment (OHE) failure reported early in the morning between Dadar and Churchgate.

Second OHE failure reported

Another OHE failure was reported between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Train services affected

Due to the OHE failures, all trains scheduled to run from Churchgate to Virar are running behind schedule.

More details are awaited.

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