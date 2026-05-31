Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway Services Disrupted, Trains Delayed By 20-25 Minutes Due To OHE Trip Between Sion & Matunga

Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway Services Disrupted, Trains Delayed By 20 Minutes Due To OHE Trip Between Sion & Matunga | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway suburban services were disrupted on Sunday, May 31, after the Overhead Equipment (OHE) tripped between Sion and Matunga stations. Several passengers informed about being stranded for 10 to 25 minutes at stations including Dadar, Parel, Matunga and Prabhadevi.

Train services towards CSMT Mumbai were delayed by around 20-25 minutes, affecting the morning peak-hour commute.

The first affected train was detained at Parel station, while the second train was halted at Sion station following the OHE trip. Railway staff attended to the fault and worked to restore normal operations. Services were gradually regulated after the technical issue was rectified.

Commuters Face Problems in Morning Commute

Many commuters expressed frustration over the delays. Taking to the m-indicator, one commuter questioned, "Train ruki kyu hai Parel ke baad?", while another passenger at Dadar wrote, "Wapas train ruki hai Dadar, meri Koyna Express miss ho jayegi." A commuter at Matunga reported, "Matunga station pe 10 minutes se train ruki hai."

One passenger asked, "Why are trains running so late?" Several commuters also informed that trains from Khopoli to Mulund is cancelled.

A commuter from Dadar station reported that a train had been halted between Matunga and Dadar for around 25 minutes due to a power failure. Another commuter from Ulhasnagar said that trains originating from the station were also delayed.