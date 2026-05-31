Mumbai Local Train News: Western Railway Completes Overnight Marine Lines Girder Launch Work; 60 Personnel Deployed

Mumbai: Western Railway carried out a major overnight block at Marine Lines railway station during the intervening night of May 30 and 31 for the launching of foot overbridge (FOB) girders between platforms 3 and 4.

The operation was carried out using two 500-tonne cranes, two hydra cranes and one tower wagon. A total of 60 personnel were deployed for the project, including 20 railway staff and 40 contractor workers.

During the block, several late-night and early-morning suburban services on the Churchgate corridor were either short-terminated at Mumbai Central or partially cancelled.

As part of the arrangements, several trains bound for Churchgate were short-terminated at Mumbai Central. Train No. BO91014 departing Borivali at 12.10 am and Train No. VR91018 departing Virar at 11.49 pm operated only up to Mumbai Central and was cancelled between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similarly, Trains departing Borivali at 12.30 am and Virar at 12.05 am were terminated at Mumbai Central. On the outbound side, trains scheduled to originate from Churchgate departed from Mumbai Central.

The last train to reach Churchgate before the block was Train No. VR91012, which departs Virar at 11.30 pm and arrives at Churchgate at 1.10 am.

Following completion of the work, the first scheduled fast service from Churchgate was Train No. VR90021 departing at 4.40 am, while the first scheduled slow service was Borivali at 4.46 am. After the overnight block, Western Railway clarified that no daytime block will be undertaken on Sunday, May 31.

Central Railway Services Disrupted

Central Railway suburban services were disrupted on Sunday, May 31, after the Overhead Equipment (OHE) tripped between Sion and Matunga stations. Several passengers informed about being stranded for 10 to 25 minutes at stations including Dadar, Parel, Matunga and Prabhadevi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/