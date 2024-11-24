 Western Railway Felicitates 14 Employees, Including Four From Mumbai Division, For Ensuring Train Safety
Apart from Mumbai Central division, three each employees from Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Vadodara Divisions, and one from Rajkot Division also felicitated for their vigilance and dedication to safety.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Few awardees with GM Ashok Misra |

Western Railway has felicitated 14 of its employees for their exceptional contribution to safe train operations and averting possible mishaps including four of Mumbai Central division. Apart from Mumbai Central division , three each employees from Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Vadodara Divisions, and one from Rajkot Division also felicitated for their vigilance and dedication to safety.

According to WR, the employees from Mumbai Central Division who received the award include Mohammad Safei Alam, Station Master at Vangaon, who averted a possible mishap in a passenger carrying train. Alam's alertness and prompt action during duty on September 8, 2024, ensured the safety of passengers, staff, and the train.

Another awardee from Mumbai Central Division is C.B. Parmar, Train Manager, who detected a suspicious person traveling in the General compartment of the Bandra Terminus Express on October 12, 2024. Parmar's swift coordination with GRP/RPF personnel led to the apprehension of the suspect, who was found carrying dangerous items.

Other notable awardees include Sumit Umare, Goods Train Guard, who noticed a broken side bearer of a wagon on September 29, 2024, and immediately informed the concerned authorities, preventing a potential train accident. Seema S., Technician-I in the C&W department, was also recognized for her outstanding work during a rolling examination duty on October 8, 2024.

Theses awardees were felicitated by Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra for their outstanding contribution to safe train operations recently. Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. 

"Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence," said an official.

