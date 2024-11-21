Mumbai: 3-Hour Night Block At Vasai Road Yard During Midnight Of Nov 22-23 For Maintenance Work; No Day Block On Western Railway This Sunday

WR’s NIGHT BLOCK AT VASAI ROAD YARD INCLUDING ALL GOODS LINE
To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of 03.00 hours will be taken from 00:15 hrs to 03:15 hrs at Vasai Road Yard including all Goods line during the intervening night of Friday & Saturday, i.e. on 22nd /23rd November, 2024.
Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 24th November, 2024.
