 Mumbai: 3-Hour Night Block At Vasai Road Yard During Midnight Of Nov 22-23 For Maintenance Work; No Day Block On Western Railway This Sunday
To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of 03.00 hours will be taken from 00:15 hrs to 03:15 hrs at Vasai Road Yard including all Goods line during the intervening night of Friday & Saturday, i.e. on 22nd /23rd November, 2024.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway | Representative Image

WR’s NIGHT BLOCK AT VASAI ROAD YARD INCLUDING ALL GOODS LINE

