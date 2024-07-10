 Western Railway Collects Over ₹52 Crore As Fines During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives In April-June 2024
Western Railway Collects Over ₹52 Crore As Fines During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives In April-June 2024

Western Railway Collects Over ₹52 Crore As Fines During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives In April-June 2024

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Western Railway Collects Over ₹52 Crore As Fines During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives In April-June 2024 |

The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to June 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 52.14 Crore, which also includes Rs.14.63 Cr from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of June 2024, an amount of Rs.14.10 crore was recovered through detection of 2.25 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.

Also, in the month of June, WR realized fines amounting to Rs.4.35 crore through detection of almost 1 lakh cases over Mumbai Suburban section. To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out.

