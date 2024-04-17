Western Railway Celebrates Excellence: Ahmedabad Division Dominates 69th Railway Week Awards |

Mumbai: Western Railway's 69th Railway Week Award function was held on Tuesday, 16th April, 2024 at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point. This award function is held every year to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of WR’s team of officers and employees who are always ready to face challenges. During the Railway Week, Efficiency Shields are presented to Divisions/Units in various categories.

On this momentous occasion, General Manager, Ashok Kumar Misra conferred 27 Efficiency Shields to the Divisions & the Units which have been adjudged the most efficient in various fields, including the prestigious & coveted General Manager’s Overall Efficiency Shield for the year 2023-24. Ahmedabad Division bagged GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield for 2023-24 for best overall performance. The Best Improvement Shield was awarded to Bhavnagar Division while the Runners-up Shield was awarded to Mumbai Central Division.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division bagged the Rolling Stock Shield and Security Shield. The Signal & Telecom Shield was jointly bagged by Mumbai Central & Ahmedabad Divisions, while the Commercial Shield was bagged jointly by Mumbai Central & Ratlam Divisions. The Running Room at Bandra Terminus was adjudged as the Best Maintained Running Room, while Parel Workshop is the proud winner of the Best Workshop Shield (Mechanical).

Vadodara Division bagged the Inter Divisional Shield for Track Machines (Civil Engineering), Traction Shield, Medical Shield, Personnel Shield and Safety Shield. Vadodara Division along with Ahmedabad Division bagged the Inter Divisional Cleanliness Shields (Commercial Branch). Ahmedabad Division bagged the Civil Engineering Shield and Inter Division Shield for Best Road Safety Works Performance towards Elimination of Level Crossing (Civil Engineering), as well as the EnHM Trophy.

The Scrap Mobilization Shield for the best Division has been jointly bagged by Ahmedabad & Bhavnagar Divisions. The Best Loading Efforts Shield has been jointly bagged by Ahmedabad & Rajkot Divisions, while the Survey & Construction Shield has been jointly bagged by Ahmedabad & Ratlam Divisions.

The Kankariya Coaching (KKF) Depot of Ahmedabad Division won the Shield for Best Maintained Mail/Express Train, for Train No. 12957/58 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express. Sabarmati-Workshop bagged the Rajbhasha Shield.

Ratlam Division bagged the Accounts Shield, Operating Shield and Stores Shield (Dahod District). The Energy Efficiency Shield for the Best Division Shield has been jointly bagged by Ratlam & Bhavnagar Divisions. The Shields were awarded by Shri Ashok Kumar Misra to respective Divisional Railway Managers, Chief Works Managers and Depot Incharges.

On this occasion, Kshama Misra – President of Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO), Addl. General Manager of W.Rly along with Principal Heads of Departments, and senior officers were present. In his address, Misra extended his greetings on the occasion of 69th Railway Week.

He mentioned that, WR has achieved several milestones, inspite of many challenges. He also enumerated the various accomplishments over Western Railway in the year 2023-24 and encouraged the workforce to give their optimum to achieve the organizational goals.