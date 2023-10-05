Western Railway Announces Temporary Closure of 2 Major Foot Overbridges for Urgent Repairs | FPJ

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has decided to temporarily close two of its foot overbridges for repairs to ensure the safety of its commuters. Both foot overbridges belong to major stations in the suburban section of Western Railway, including one in Bandra and another in Andheri.

The Bandra Navpada Foot Over Bridge is set to undergo urgent structural repairs and a complete rebuild of the ramp on the West side and the staircase on the East side.

IIT Audit Report recommended repairs

"This action follows an IIT Audit Report that identified the need for these critical repairs. Starting from October 7th, 2023, the Bandra Navpada Foot Over Bridge will be closed for a duration of 45 days to facilitate these essential works," said an official from WR.

Additionally, the Andheri South (Old) Foot Over Bridge, located between Platform No. 4/5 & 6/7, will also be closed for a period of 35 days from October 7th, 2023. During this closure, passengers can use the staircase and lift at Platform No. 4/5.

Western Railway expresses regret for any inconvenience caused to its passengers during this necessary maintenance period. "The safety and wellbeing of commuters remain the top priority, and these repairs aim to ensure their continued safety when using these foot overbridges," said an official.