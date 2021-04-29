West Bengal: BJP seeks clarity on ECI’s Covid norms on count day

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP visited the Election Commission seeking clarification on the order given by the ECI on maintaining Covid protocols on the day of counting. Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP leader Shishir Bajoriya said that the notice that the EC had floated for the counting day doesn’t clearly mention exactly how and when the candidates' agent will do their RT PCR test.

“The notice didn’t have a clear mention of the COVID protocols that the agents of the candidates’ will adhere to. We came to clarify that,” claimed Shishir.

Incidentally, on Thursday the ECI floated a notice again for the journalists who will be visiting the counting booths.

Meanwhile, the TMC also submitted a complaint to the EC stating that the TMC cadres were beaten up and heckled by the alleged BJP supporters during the eighth phase of the poll.