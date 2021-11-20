Weather Update: Mumbai likely to receive light rain, thundershowers till Sunday, says IMD

Due to the well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea, Mumbai has been experiencing light rain starting over the past two days.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded trace rain (less than 1 mm), while the Santacruz observatory recorded 3.6 mm rain. Meanwhile, temperatures in the city continue to remain above normal.

"The well marked low-pressure Area over East-central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 24 hours," the IMD bulletin stated.

"The trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above Well Marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea to East-central Pradesh across north Maharashtra extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level persists," the bulletin further said.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather agency, rains are observed over Mumbai during non-Monsoon months only when a weather system is developing in the Arabian Sea and coming closer to the coast of Maharashtra.

The IMD forecast also stated that light rain and thundershower activity is 'very likely' on Saturday (November 20), Sunday (November 21), and 'likely' on Monday, November 22. Dry weather is forecast in Mumbai and neighbouring districts from Tuesday.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:24 AM IST