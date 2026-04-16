Mumbai Weather Update April 16, 2026: Temperature Hits 29°C In Morning Hours; Hot & Humid Conditions Expected Today In City, Thane & Palghar

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies on Thursday morning, while air quality levels improved across several parts of Mumbai. The early morning temperature was recorded at 29°C, as hot and humid conditions will prevail today.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar today. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 35°C. The night temperatures are expected to drop to 24°C, but warm weather will prevail.

AQI In Mumbai Today

According to Aqi.in, Mumbai's overall air quality improved, with the AQI recorded at 32 at 9 am, placing it in the 'good' category. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from ‘good’ to 'severe’

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The best AQI was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2 in Andheri East, at 5, while Gamdevi recorded an AQI of 12. Other areas that reported 'good' air quality include Mahavir Nagar (18), Bandra West Station (20), Walkeshwar (20), Mount Mary (22), Dahisar East (23), Santacruz West (23), Borivali East (25), Colaba (27), Saki Naka (28), BKC (30), and Mahim (36).

Louis Wadi recorded an AQI in the 'moderate' range at 62, while MHADA Colony recorded 67. Kannamwar Nagar recorded a ‘poor’ AQI of 183, while Mirashi Nagar reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 302 in the 'severe' category.

Weather Across Maharashtra

Hot and humid conditions are also expected across Maharashtra today, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, while heat wave conditions have been predicted in Sangli, Solapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, and Wardha.

Precautions For Citizens

During this time, precautions are necessary when stepping out, especially during peak hours. People should avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and stay hydrated. It is also advised to wear loose, comfortable clothing, cover the head when outdoors, and watch for heat-related symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or nausea. Medical help should be sought if needed.

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