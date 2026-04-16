Mumbai May Face 10% Water Cut From May 1 Amid Falling Lake Levels, Rising Heat |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to impose a 10 per cent water cut in the city from May 1, as declining water reserves and rising summer temperatures raise concerns over supply sustainability.

According to a report by Marathi news portal Lokshahi, quoting civic officials, a proposal for the cut has been submitted to the municipal commissioner for approval. As of April 15, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai currently hold 33.60 per cent of their total capacity, amounting to approximately 4.86 lakh million litres. The city receives its daily water supply from reservoirs, including Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa and Vaitarna.

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4,000 Million Litres Water Supplied To The City Daily

The BMC currently supplies around 4,000 million litres of water per day to the city. However, officials warn that increasing temperatures have accelerated evaporation rates, leading to a faster depletion of available water stock. Although existing reserves are expected to last until July, authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure supply continuity until the monsoon arrives.

The situation has been further compounded by forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, which has predicted below-normal rainfall this year, partly due to the impact of the El Nino phenomenon. This has heightened concerns over water availability in the coming months.

A senior civic official noted that last year, water levels had dropped below 20 per cent by early May. However, an early monsoon brought timely relief by replenishing catchment areas sooner than expected. This year, the state government has directed authorities to manage existing water stock carefully so that it lasts until August.

To mitigate the situation, the BMC has also requested additional water reserves from state-controlled lakes. Officials said that if the required allocation is granted, the need for water cuts could be avoided or minimised.

Mumbai’s water supply system relies on a vast network, with water transported from distant lakes located up to 175 kilometres away across districts such as Palghar, Thane, and Nashik. The distribution system includes approximately 650 km of transmission mains and nearly 6,000 km of service pipelines.

With heat intensifying and demand rising, authorities are urging citizens to use water judiciously as the city braces for a potentially tight summer ahead.

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