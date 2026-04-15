Mumbai: BMC Plans Water Supply Until August Amid Low Rainfall Forecast, Seeks Extra Lake Reserves

Civic body assesses lake levels and seeks additional reserves to prevent water shortages in coming months | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: Amid forecasts of below-normal rainfall, the state government has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to plan water supply management through August.

As a precaution against potential shortages, the BMC has sought additional water from reserve stocks, proposing 1.47 lakh million litres (ML) from Bhatsa Lake and 90,000 ML from Upper Vaitarna Lake.

Current water stock and concerns

As of April 15, the seven lakes supplying water to the city hold 4.86 lakh ML, or 33.60% of their total capacity. This is higher than the levels recorded on the same date last year, when stocks stood at 4.37 lakh ML (30.24%), and 3.55 lakh ML (24.54%) in 2024.

The BMC supplies around 4,000 ML of water daily to the city. While the current reserves are expected to last until July, officials have raised concerns that rising temperatures are accelerating evaporation, which could lead to faster depletion of available water.

IMD forecast raises alarm

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal rainfall this year, heightening concerns over water availability. A senior civic official noted that water levels had dropped below 20% by the first week of May last year, but an early monsoon brought timely relief by replenishing catchment areas sooner than expected.

“This year, the state government has directed us to manage the available stock so it lasts until August. We have requested additional reserves from state-owned lakes. If the required allocation is granted, the likelihood of water cuts can be avoided,” he added.

Mumbai’s water supply network

Mumbai’s water supply depends on seven lakes—Tulsi and Vihar, located within the city, and Bhatsa, Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, and Tansa, situated 100–175 km away across Palghar, Thane, and Nashik districts. Water from these sources is transported through an extensive network of 650 km of transmission mains and nearly 6,000 km of service pipelines.

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Lake-wise water stock (April 15)

Lakes....useful content (ML)

Upper Vaitarna....77045

Modak Sagar.....45340

Tansa....40817

Middle Vaitarna....69106

Bhatsa...235449

Vihar...15353

Tulsi...3274

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