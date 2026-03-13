Mumbai News: City’s 7 Lakes Hold 47 Per Cent Water Stock Amid Heatwave, BMC Says Supply Safe Until July

Water levels remain stable in Mumbai’s key lakes as BMC says current reserves are sufficient to meet the city’s needs despite the ongoing heatwave | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 12: While the ongoing heatwave and rising temperatures have left residents of Mumbai struggling with the intense weather, the city’s water-supplying rivers have brought some relief. The seven lakes that provide drinking water to the city currently hold 47% of their total capacity, amounting to 6.85 lakh million litres (ML) of water.

This is 5% higher than the water stock recorded during the same period last year and 9% more than the levels recorded in 2024. However, officials fear that rapid evaporation due to soaring temperatures could pose a serious threat to the available water reserves.

Heatwave pushes up water consumption

A scorching start to the week in Mumbai saw temperatures climb to 40°C, intensifying the city’s heatwave and making outdoor activities increasingly challenging for residents. As a result, household water consumption has surged, putting extra pressure on the city’s resources.

A senior civic official said, “Due to good rainfall last year, the current water stock is sufficient to meet the city’s needs until July. In addition, a reserve stock can be accessed in case of a water crisis once approved by the state government. While rapid evaporation due to soaring temperatures could pose a threat to the available reserves, we are closely monitoring the situation. At present, there is no question of water cuts given the current lake levels.”

Daily supply and future demand

The BMC currently supplies 4,000 ML of water daily to Mumbai, sourced from seven lakes: Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna. However, civic data shows that 34% of this supply, or 1,360 ML, is lost daily due to theft or leakages.

With growing urbanisation and pollution, daily demand has surged to 4,463 ML and is projected to reach 6,900 ML per day by 2041. The city’s last major dam, Middle Vaitarna, was completed in 2014.

To meet future demand, the BMC has undertaken two major projects: the Gargai Dam project in Palghar district, which will contribute 440 ML of water daily, and a desalination plant at Manori village in the western suburbs, which will add 200 ML daily to the city’s supply.

Water stock comparison

2025: 6.29 lakh ML

2024: 5.57 lakh ML

Lake levels on March 12

Lakes — Current level / Overflow level (metres)

Upper Vaitarna — 600.51 / 603.51

Modak Sagar — 152.54 / 163.15

Tansa — 123.85 / 128.63

Middle Vaitarna — 263.85 / 285

Bhatsa — 126.10 / 142.07

Vihar — 78.17 / 80.12

Tulsi — 135.90 / 139.17

