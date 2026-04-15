Mumbai Swelters As Mercury Spikes 3°C Overnight, IMD Flags Yellow Alert For Hot-Humid Conditions | File Photo

Mumbai: Showing no mercy, the mercury soared by 3°C in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday, with rising humidity further adding to the discomfort.

The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 36°C on Tuesday, which was 2.6°C above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert, warning of hot and humid conditions for Mumbai and its metropolitan regions for the next two days.

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The warning is valid till 8.30 am on Friday (April 17). As per the forecast for the next 48 hours, the Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience hot and humid conditions, while maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 24°C, respectively.

On Tuesday, the areas which recorded highest maximum temperature were Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) at 38.2°C followed by Vikhroli at 37.2°C. The other places which recorded comparatively high temperatures, included Vidyavihar (36.2°C), Chembur (35.8°C), Bandra (35.8°C) and Dahisar (35.1°C).

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The state interiors, including the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, are under alert for heatwave as maximum temperature is expected to cross 43°C.