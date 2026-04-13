Maharashtra Govt Plans Comprehensive SOP To Tackle Rising Heatwaves & Climate Change | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Maharashtra is witnessing significant and irregular weather changes due to climate change, with unusual rainfall in May, hailstorms in April, and increasing rain incidents throughout the year. In response, the state government is developing a robust system to tackle heat-related disasters, including the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said.

He noted that Maharashtra is among the ten most heat-affected states in India, with temperatures consistently rising due to environmental changes. In several regions, temperatures have reached as high as 47 to 49 degrees Celsius. This has led to a surge in heatstroke cases, many of which go unreported.

The minister added that instructions have been issued to all district collectors and disaster management departments to take precautionary measures. Special awareness campaigns will also be launched to inform citizens about heat-related risks. Importantly, the SOP includes targeted measures for outdoor workers such as delivery personnel, labourers, and those in the unorganised sector.

Vinita Vaid Singhal, Principal Secretary, said that three separate SOPs have been developed to ensure the safety of workers who cannot avoid working during daytime. These SOPs are based on six months of detailed study, particularly focusing on regions like Jalgaon, where temperatures can approach 50 degrees Celsius.

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The guidelines cover unorganised outdoor workers, mining labourers, and heat-resilient housing concepts. Developed with technical support, these measures will be implemented by district collectors and district disaster management authorities during peak summer months of May and June. The government will review the effectiveness of these measures annually and make necessary improvements.

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