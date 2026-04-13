Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹3,708 Crore JICA-Backed Healthcare And Recruitment Reform Project | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday approved a ₹3,708 crore project with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency to strengthen tertiary healthcare delivery, medical education, and nursing systems across the state.

Titled “Strengthening Tertiary Health Care Delivery, Medical Education System and Nursing System in Maharashtra,” the project will focus on upgrading infrastructure and providing state-of-the-art equipment to government medical colleges, nursing institutions, and affiliated hospitals. Funding will support newly established government medical colleges in Wardha, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Ahilyanagar, along with the upgradation of nursing colleges in Mumbai, Dhule, Solapur, Ambajogai, Akola, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Dharashiv. New nursing colleges will also be set up in Baramati, Sangli (Miraj), and Kolhapur.

The government will additionally invest in advanced medical equipment for several government medical colleges across districts including Mumbai, Nashik, Satara, and Gadchiroli. The initiative also includes provisions for human resource development and capacity building in hospital administration under the Indo-Japan Academic Exchange Programme, with the aim of improving access to affordable healthcare for citizens.

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Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved a comprehensive recruitment reform plan aligned with the “Viksit Maharashtra 2047” vision. The number of cadres under the Maharashtra Public Service Commission will be increased to 102, with 18 new services and 93 additional cadres included under the combined examination scheme. In a significant relief for job aspirants, the government has decided to largely do away with the mandatory prior work experience requirement for direct recruitment, opening up greater opportunities for fresh graduates.

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