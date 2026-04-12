Mumbai Sizzles In Rare March Heatwave, IMD Explains Sudden Temperature Spike

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's Regional Head, Bikram Singh |

Q.1. In a rare instance in history, Mumbai and Maharashtra witnessed four heatwaves in March. Why was that?

In the past, the highest March temperature in Mumbai, Maharashtra, has reached 41 degrees Celsius, but this March, it crossed 41 degrees Celsius two to three times. This happens when anti-cyclonic air exists over Mumbai and the surrounding areas, north Maharashtra and Gujarat. During March, the coastal regions of Maharashtra get high temperatures

Q.2. Do we expect more heatwaves in April- May? Till how much temperature is expected to soar?

As of today, we do not have favourable conditions for heatwaves. However, from April 15 to May 15 will be the period when we see higher temperatures and thunderstorm activity. The heatwave temperature varies region-wise. In coastal regions like Mumbai, the heatwave temperature is above 37 degrees Celsius, but in Vidharbha, it can be above 43 degrees Celsius. We urge citizens to follow the weekly forecast for more accurate information instead of the long-range forecast. Now, from April 16 to 18, interiors of Maharashtra are likely to see high temperatures and a heatwave.

Q.3. Recently, the interiors of Maharashtra witnessed thunder and hail. Why was the unseasonal rainfall? Was it above average?

The rainfall activity was below normal to normal. Thunderstorm activity occurs due to unstable atmosphere, moisture and wind discontinuity, along with westerly wind disturbances as we transit in summer.

Q.4. Last year, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai in May last week, much before the official date. Do we expect an early monsoon arrival this year too?

The IMD will release a detailed statement on April 15 on the first assessment of the overall monsoon season. On the arrival of the monsoon, the assessment will be out in May.

Q.6. What is the El Niño effect?

El Niño is an irregular, complex climate change that is unfavorable for monsoon rains, and the monsoon is on the weaker side. The IMD’s April 15 assessment will also explain the El Niño effect.

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Q.7. IMD claims that due to its Multi-Hazard Early Warning Decision Support System, the impact-based, location-specific warnings have reached nearly 80% of the Indian population. How effective has it been in reducing forecasting time and increasing accuracy?

Today, awareness regarding the weather conditions is much more prevalent among people. Due to this system, any extreme weather conditions are captured, and warnings are generated. From several public, media and social media platforms, we alert citizens to be careful of hazards. Similarly, stakeholders generate frequent bulletins. Because of this timely information and actions, we can reduce the impact of extreme weather conditions, such as flooding, landslides, and cyclones, and save lives.

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