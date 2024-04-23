'We Want, Bharat Sarkar, Not Modi Sarkar': Uddhav Thackeray Criticises PM Modi's Statement On Minorities

MVA Rally |

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement against minorities. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra after making threatening statement against minorities on Monday. Uddhav said " Modi on Sunday, expressed apprehension that Congress will give the nation's property to the people who have more children (minorities). But Uddhav asked, why Modiji did not give any properties to people who have less number of children (Hindus), when his government was in power at center in the last ten years. Moreover ,Sharad Pawar expressed apprehension on Modi's functioning as prime minister that isn't modi emerging as Putin.

Pawar's Criticises Of Modi and Apologises Amravati Citizens

Both jointly addressed a rally in Amaravati in support of Congress candidate Balwant Wankhade against Navneet Rana. Pawar said " Current Prime Minister has no vision; he criticises only Nehru and Congress for its 70 years regime. But he didn't utter a word about what he did in the last ten years. Nehru had participated in the freedom struggle and he strengthened the base of democracy in the country. Nehru and other PM thereafter used to speak about progress of the nation and Nation building but the current PM only criticises them." He also said "None of the Minister from Modi's cabinet and MP of BJP has right to speak in the meeting in front of Modi.Whatever he says, all have to accept".

Apart from that Sharad Pawar apologised to Amravati citizens for supporting Navnit Rana in last Lok Sabha election. " Last election I campaigned for the current MP of Amravati ( Nanvneet Rana) . I had appealed to people to vote for her. later I feel uneasy after watching her behaviour in the last five years. I used to think I should go and apologise to the Amravatikar who believed in my words and elected her." Sharad Pawar also appealed voters to vote large in Numbers after noticing low vote percentage in the first phase.

Uddhav Thackeray's Criticises PM Modi And Questions His Intentions

Uddhav Thackeray in his speech reminded that during the 2019 Modi conducted few rallies but in this election Modi's rallies have increased in Maharashtra. " Modiji is saying congress will distribute your property among people who have more children. I would ask why Modi has not given properties to people who have less number of children? What happened to the promise of Rs15 lakhs? This is the election of farmers and common people .

Apart from that Uddhav said " We don't need to take lessons of Hindutva from BJP. There is no need to talk about the BJp's love for the nation because we need to search for that in BJP's blood. Young Farmers are committing suicide they dont have work in their hand. There is no MSP for agricultural products. Have modi ever uttered two sentences about them. Whenever Modi comes he targets Congress and its 70 years regime. But what have you done in the last ten years ? How many farmer's incomes have doubled in the last ten years? How many farmers received money for crop insurance? We want Bharat Sarkar not Modi sarkar" Uddhav questioned.

PM Modi's Statement Against Minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a rally said " During the UPA regime Congress had said that Muslims have first right on the nation's property. It means they will collect the property and will distribute it to the people who have more childrens members. they will distribute it to intruders. Do you agree that your hard earned money will be distributed to intruders? The congress Manifesto is saying that They will weigh the gold jewelery of your mother and sister and will distribute it to them. This Urban naxal thought will steal jewellery of your mother and sisters "

