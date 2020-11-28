'We do not subscribe to thoughts of Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut, but...': Fadnavis slams MVA govt for suppressing critics

Even as he slammed the MVA government over its fallout with journalist Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, leader of opposition, Devendra Fadnavis stated that BJP does not subscribe to the thoughts of Arnab and Kangana all the time.

However, Fadnavis said that even though they (BJP) are not always in line with Kangana and Arnab, it is against the attitude of suppressing those who speak against the government.

The former CM was speaking at a press conference held at BJP's office in Mumbai.

Fadnavis further said, "The Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court's recent decisions are enough to underscore the constitutional breakdown in the state."