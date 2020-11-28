'We do not subscribe to thoughts of Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut, but...': Fadnavis slams MVA govt for suppressing critics

Even as he slammed the MVA government over its fallout with journalist Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, leader of opposition, Devendra Fadnavis stated that BJP does not subscribe to the thoughts of Arnab and Kangana all the time.
However, Fadnavis said that even though they (BJP) are not always in line with Kangana and Arnab, it is against the attitude of suppressing those who speak against the government.
The former CM was speaking at a press conference held at BJP's office in Mumbai.
Fadnavis further said, "The Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court's recent decisions are enough to underscore the constitutional breakdown in the state."
He was referring to the Supreme Court's decision to extend journalist Arnab Goswami's interim bail and the Bombay High Court's observation that the BMC's action of demolishing a part of actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai was illegal.
On Friday the Bombay High Court criticised the BMC for the demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow earlier this year.
Around the same time yesterday, the Supreme Court of India had stated that the judiciary should ensure criminal law does not become a weapon for selective harassment while extending Goswami's bail.
Soon after the verdicts, Fadnavis took to Twitter stating that the recent decisions should be an "eye-opener" for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
"The judgements pronounced by Hon SC and Hon Mumbai HC is a tight slap on the MVA Government. This should be an eye-opener for this MVA Govt which should realise that they cannot suppress and silence every voice raised against them the way they did recently, by the abuse of power," he had tweeted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)