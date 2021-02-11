Water supply to tribal hamlet stopped in Maharashtra; five booked

Thane: Drinking water supply to a tribal-dominated hamlet in Thane district was stopped allegedly by the local village committee over non-payment of cess, leading the police to file an FIR under the SC/ST Act against five persons and order a probe, an official said on Wednesday.

The rural police registered the FIR against five members of the village managing committee, four of them women, for allegedly stopping drinking water supply to Katkari, a tribal-dominated hamlet in Bhiwandi taluka of the district in Maharashtra, on a complaint of its residents, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Smita Patil said the case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was registered at the Padgha police station on Tuesday.