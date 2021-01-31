Mumbai

Water supply between Andheri & Bandra to be affected on February 2 and 3

BMC will perform underground repair works in western suburbs

The water supply between Andheri and Bandra in the western suburbs will be affected on February 2 and 3 as the water supply department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take up repair works of underground aqueducts of these areas.

The BMC will be repairing 1350-mm underground aqueduct in Bandra and another 1200-mm aqueduct in Ville Parle. Following these operations, the outlets will be joined.

Alongside this, a 900-mm water valve will be replaced with a 1350-mm valve at Andheri (East) Chakala cabin. The repair works will take place from 6.30 pm on February 2 and will continue till 6.30 pm next day. Civic officials have notified, the K (east), K (west), H (east), and H (west) wards covering the areas between Andheri till Bandra will experience low water pressure.

In a statement, the civic body also mentioned that some areas will not get the water supply for 24 hours.

In areas - Juhu, Koliwada, Santacruz, and Ville Parle, water supply will be severely interrupted.

