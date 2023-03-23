Water cuts in Navi Mumbai, Thane Mira Bhayandar on March 24; check details here | File

There will be a water shutdown in various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on March 24 as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will undertake urgent water pipeline work. The water supply will be shut off for 24 hours from 12 noon on March 24.

The water supply will be impacted in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and a few industrial areas.

Shutdown will last for 24 hours

According to an official from MIDC, there is urgent work on commissioning Barvi Dam gravity channels and in order to facilitate the work, the shutdown will be taken for 24 hours.

MIDC has requested all the civic bodies, Gram Panchayat and industrial units to take necessary measures and also appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

The water supply will be resumed at 12 noon on March 25, however, at low pressure for a few hours.