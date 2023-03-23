 Watch: 'Whale-shaped' Airbus Beluga, world's largest cargo plane, lands at Mumbai airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch: 'Whale-shaped' Airbus Beluga, world's largest cargo plane, lands at Mumbai airport

Watch: 'Whale-shaped' Airbus Beluga, world's largest cargo plane, lands at Mumbai airport

The A300-600ST Super Transporter, which is shaped and named after the Beluga whale, had first landed at the Mumbai airport in November last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image

An Airbus Beluga, the world's largest cargo plane, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday.

The A300-600ST Super Transporter, which is shaped and named after the Beluga whale, had first landed at the Mumbai airport in November last year.

According to the Airbus website, these transport planes have been operating for the company's own industrial airlift needs since the mid-1990s, and are progressively being replaced by a fleet of six new-generation BelugaXL versions.

A video of the Beluga's second landing in Mumbai surfaced on social media on March 23.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Airbus Beluga

  • The aircraft is 56.15 meters in length and 17.25 meters in height and its wing span is 44.24 meters.

  • It offers customers with large cargo transport solutions for a variety of sectors, including space, energy, military, aeronautics, maritime and humanitarian sectors.

  • Belugas are capable of handling outsized cargo of up to 7.1m in width and 6.7m in height and possess “the world's largest interior cross-section of any transport aircraft".

  • Beluga ST has a semi-automated main deck cargo loading system which ensures easy and efficient handling of payloads.

  • These transport planes have been operating for the company's own industrial airlift needs since the mid-1990s, and are progressively being replaced by a fleet of six new-generation BelugaXL versions.

Read Also
In Pics: World's largest cargo plane Airbus Beluga lands in Mumbai; spirits of plane spotters run...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: 'Whale-shaped' Airbus Beluga, world's largest cargo plane, lands at Mumbai airport

Watch: 'Whale-shaped' Airbus Beluga, world's largest cargo plane, lands at Mumbai airport

Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Maharashtra Police on high alert in Nanded

Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Maharashtra Police on high alert in Nanded

Mumbai: 5 things to do this weekend; includes midnight cycling and eco flea market

Mumbai: 5 things to do this weekend; includes midnight cycling and eco flea market

Gazwa-e-Hind case: NIA raids 7 places in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Gazwa-e-Hind case: NIA raids 7 places in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Navi Mumbai: Shobha Yatra held on Gudi Padwa in Ulwe by Sakal Hindu Samaj

Navi Mumbai: Shobha Yatra held on Gudi Padwa in Ulwe by Sakal Hindu Samaj