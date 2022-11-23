In Pics: World's largest cargo plane Airbus Beluga lands in Mumbai; spirits of plane spotters run high

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022

Airbus Beluga is one of the largest cargo planes in the world which landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon

Twitter

Beluga provides customer with large cargo transport solutions for various sectors including military and aeronautics

Twitter

Belugas have been operational since mid-1990s as Airbus's industrial airlift needs aircraft

FPJ

The aircraft is 56.15 meters in length and 17.25 meters in height and its wing span is 44.24 meters

FPJ

Beluga ST has a semi-automated main deck cargo loading system which ensures easy and efficient handling of payloads.

FPJ

Aviation geeks may flock to the Mumbai airport today to get a closer look at the carrier used to transport outsized cargo

Twitter/ @aaikolairport