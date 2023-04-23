WATCH: Vintage cars take over streets in Thane during Jain community's Varshitap procession

Vintage cars take over streets in Thane during Jain community's Varshitap procession | Screengrab

On Saturday, the Thane Jain community celebrated the completion of 525 Varshitaps (auspicious fasting that ends on Akshay Tritiya) with a procession that included vintage cars in addition to traditional carriages.

As per reports from Hindustan Times, there were 13 vintage cars in the procession, and they drew the most attention during the festivities. According to the organisers, this is the first time that vintage cars have been used in Thane during the procession, which has been organised after a 15-year hiatus.

Today in Thane.....



*All Tapasvi are in Rolls Royce cars & Horse Buggies* pic.twitter.com/X3P27nd7C7 — sanjay jain (@sanjaykumarbab1) April 22, 2023

Procession took place after 15 years

These vintage cars were brought in from Mumbai and other cities for rent ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 per vehicle.

This procession took place in the city after 15 years, which is why people chose to drive vintage cars to commemorate the occasion, Vasant Jain, trustee of Shree Rushabdev Maharaj Jain Dharma temple and Gyati Trust told HT.

Besides vintage cars, the procession included 40 horse carriages, three trucks, and open buses. Throughout the procession, participants chanted the slogan "jeeyo aur jeene do" (live and let live).

In Varshitap, people only eat between sunrise and sunset on alternate days. During the fasting period, a person cannot eat on any two consecutive days but can fast on two consecutive days.